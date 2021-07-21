ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- Search efforts continue for a missing kayaker in Elizabethtown.
The kayaker was reported to be in distress Tuesday afternoon in Freeman Lake.
First responders suspended their search 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews will be back out on the water later Wednesday.
Freeman Lake Park will remain closed as the search continues.
Police believe the kayaker is an adult man.
If you have any information about where he might be, call police.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
