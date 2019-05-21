LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday crews in Indianapolis searched a pond, as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Naja Ferrell.
Fox 59 reports that Ferrell, who is from Avon, was reported missing March 15, after she failed to show up for her new job or pick up her kids from school. Avon Police Department says Brown Township has been assisting in the search.
Brown Township Fire-Rescue shared pictures showing crews at a pond at Westlake Apartments, near I-465 & 10th Street. Crews used a boat and a cadaver dog to search the lake on Monday and Tuesday.
Investigators say they decided to search the pond while retracing the route they believe Ferrell took the day she disappeared. Some of her belongings were found near I-65 and Lafayette Road on March 23. Police found her car on March 26 in a parking lot on the northwest side of Indianapolis, and a fisherman found Ferrell's foot in a pond in Crown Point.
At this point, police are calling the case a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.