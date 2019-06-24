LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are slated to begin work on State Road 111 in Indiana this week.
State Road 111 is the highway that runs straight to the Horseshoe Casino. Pieces of it have been crumbling into the Ohio River.
Now crews will build a wall to reinforce the road, which should take about three weeks.
INDOT says in the next three years, it will move the road away from the river altogether.
Work was originally scheduled to begin on June 3, but was delayed for an archaeological review of the area.
