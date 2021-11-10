LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Department of Veteran Affairs will break ground on Louisville's newest veteran hospital on Thursday.
The Army Corps and Department of Veterans Affairs will build the new 104-bed, full-service hospital on a 34-acre field at the southeast corner of Interstate 264 and U.S. 42 in east Louisville.
The $180 million site will replace the existing Robley Rex VA Medical Center near Mellwood Avenue and River Road.
The hospital will be more than 910,000 square feet in addition to parking structures and 42,205-square-foot central utility plant.
It will include a women's health clinic with four patient aligned care teams as well as all "modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for veterans."
Blasting will begin at the Brownsboro Road site on Dec. 1, and is expected to continue for five to six months. It is expected to last between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
The hospital campus is expected to be finished in 2025.
