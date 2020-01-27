LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant lot in Louisville is being transformed into a development that is the first of its kind in the country.
Thanks to investors, tax credits, foundations, loans and the city of Louisville, the empty parking lot at the corner of 12th and West Jefferson streets is turning into The Village at West Jefferson.
Officials plan to break ground on the 30,000 square-foot, two-story development Tuesday. The development, which will bring much-needed stores to the Russell neighborhood, will be home to medical facilities, nonprofits, a restaurant and a coffee shop.
"We had to prove to investors that the community was worth it and then also that there were others that were willing to take the risk," said Johnetta Roberts, adding that she didn't see a risk opening a coffee shop in the neighborhood, since it doesn't have a single one.
"All I'm doing is stopping the dollars from leaving and driving past me so that they will stop here before heading into downtown or east Louisville."
Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson, who leads the community development corporation, said she has dreamed of this for six years.
"It is monumental," Ferguson said. "It has been many years since there has been development west of Ninth Street, and this is totally new."
The Village at West Jefferson is expected to bring 110 jobs to the area and be complete within 10 months.
