LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin work Wednesday to salvage nine barges left behind after a towboat crash on Christmas Day.
Fifteen barges broke loose, when the towboat crashed into the Second Street Bridge.
Six were recovered shortly after the crash. Seven of them later sank, and two more have been pinned against the McAlpine Dam.
The salvage crews will begin to remove coal from the sunken barges on Wednesday.
Then they'll recover three barges, before installing anchor points on the Indiana bank for the remaining barges.
The towboat's owner, Tennessee Valley Towing, is paying for the recovery effort.
Previous Stories:
- Boat pushing barges that crashed into Second Street Bridge had previous issue
- Two more barges sink following crash with Second Street Bridge
- Environmental concerns raised as 7th barge sinks into the Ohio River after crash
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.