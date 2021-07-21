ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search efforts will continue Wednesday for a missing kayaker in Elizabethtown.
The kayaker, believed to be an adult man, was reported to be in distress Tuesday afternoon in Freeman Lake.
First responders suspended their search at 2 a.m. Wednesday, but planned to resume efforts later in the day.
Freeman Lake Park will remain closed as the search continues.
If you have any information about where he might be, call police.
