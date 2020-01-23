LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have started cleaning up a major trash problem near Louisville's Big Four Bridge one day up after WDRB News brought the issue to the attention of a Metro Council member.
The large area of trash, the site of an abandoned homeless camp, sat about 200 yards from the bridge and could been seen near the junction of Interstate 71 and Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville. Members of the clean-up crew said they found everything from Bibles to knives at the campsite.
The site was so big that workers said they likely cannot clean it all up in one day. A skid steer loader lost one of its tracks on the rough terrain during the clean-up effort.
"This is disgusting. I mean, you have all this trash that is piled up," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said upon seeing the abandoned camp Wednesday. "My first reaction when I got out of my car and I saw is just that it breaks my heart to realize that conditions such as this that is called 'home.'"
With needles and fecal matter scattered about, the cleaning can be dangerous for crews, but a supervisor told WDRB News that his workers are well-trained to handle the work, which is becoming all too common for them. One worker told WDRB News he has cleaned up about 50 camps in Louisville and will soon be tackling another camp on Lexington Road.
Somewhere between 700 and 1,000 homeless people are on the streets in Louisville, homeless advocates estimate. Advocates said many of those people don't want the supervision and rules that come with living in a shelter, while others have mental health issues and want to be on the street.
