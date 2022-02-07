LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews scheduled a day to make emergency pothole repairs on Interstate 265 following last week's winter weather.
The repairs will take place in both directions of the Gene Snyder Freeway between Interstate 64 and U.S. 60 (Shelbyville Road) on Monday, Feb. 7.
"We've actually been trying to patch potholes at least weekly," said Chris Slone, project manager for I-Move Kentucky. "But over the weekend, we noticed, due to the snow and ice event, that the potholes in the section between 64 and 60 have actually accelerated faster than what we would normally take care of on a weekly basis. So we thought it would be best to try and get those patched as soon as we possibly can, which was today."
Slone said the goal is to have to work completed by around 3 p.m. He expects crews to fill and patch around 100 potholes.
🚧 HAPPENING NOW 🚧Emergency pothole patching is underway on I-265 between I-64 and U.S. 60/Shelbyville Rd. Traffic will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the repairs. More repairs planned Tuesday, Feb. 8Read more: https://t.co/0gHiIOqwmz@KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/w57DRQaVPe— I-Move Kentucky (@IMoveKY) February 7, 2022
During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-265 North between I-64 (Exit 25) and U.S. 60 (Shelbyville Road / Exit 27). Once repairs are complete in the northbound lanes, repairs will be made on I-265 South between U.S. 60 and I-64.
Slone said he expects the pothole patching on I-265 to be completed within one day. Then Tuesday, he said more extensive work will take place to replace broken slabs.
Tuesday's work will require a right lane closure between Old Henry Road (Exit 29) and U.S. 60 (Shelbyville Road / Exit 27). In this section of roadway, a construction crew will dig out damaged concrete.
The I-Move Kentucky project includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-64 and Interstate 71. Work on the overall project is scheduled to continue through 2023.
According to Slone, as part of the I-Move project, the pavement in the areas that are being repaired Monday (I-64 to Shelbyville Road) will end up being completely replaced in the spring/summer.
