LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville community leaders are offering a $1,000 reward for the best idea on how to address rising gun violence in the city.
The Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County competition calls for anyone to submit their idea and "action steps" to implement it. Community groups joined local and national politicians Wednesday at 43rd and West Market streets, where 19-year-old Christian Gwynn was shot and killed four years ago.
The person with the best idea to help stop shootings like that from happening could not only win the $1,000 price but also the chance to help influence legislation.
"We have to do something to end gun violence," said Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville. "So we're asking for your help. There isn't necessarily one solution, but the best solution is when we all come together and exchange these ideas."
The Crescent Hill Community Council opened the contest Wednesday, and it runs through Oct. 4. Below are the fives rules for submission:
- Your ideas for curbing gun violence in Jefferson County must be typed with minimum 10 point font and no more than 1 page total, or 500 words in length.
- The winning idea should include 3 action steps to implement the idea.
- The winning idea must be "do-able" with the resources available in Jefferson County.
- The winning idea my be a new idea, or a fresh look at an old idea.
- Any person from anywhere, of any age can win. We encourage school age children, young adults, and people in Assisted Living, nursing homes, etc. to submit their ideas.
Mary Anne Elliott, whos husband, Tommy, was shot and killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting in April, spoke publicly for the first time at Wednesday's news conference, saying that even though she's grieving, it's time to stop gun violence.
"I know I have to do something," she said. "I just don't know exactly what that is, because, unfortunately, I'm not unique. I'm not special. I'm not different in that we all have too much of it. So I just appeal to the community — I plead with you — to get creative, to dig deep in your hearts to open up your minds."
To enter, you can pick up a form at any public library or print one off here. The winner will be announced Jan. 4.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.