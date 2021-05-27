LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were called to the 1600 block of South 11th Street, near Moore Court, just after 1 p.m. Thursday, after it was reported that two people had been shot.
MetroSafe says they found two people with gunshot wounds at that location.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says one of the shooting victims has died. The other's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
