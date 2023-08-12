LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and two others were injured after being shot in the Newburg neighborhood late Friday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Indian Oaks Circle around 11:45 p.m.
Officers found three people who had been shot. Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene and two other adults were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Jeremi Floyd.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
