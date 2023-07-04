One person was killed and another four were injured after a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis on Monday, according to police.
A female died at the scene while three other people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Another person was taken to the hospital with another injury. Several cars were also found damaged when police arrived on scene at Forest Manor Avenue around 11 p.m.
"Unfortunately, there was over 100 plus people here," said Don Weilhammer with Indianapolis Metro Police Department. "The only two witnesses we have are the two security guards that were on the scene and they did not see any of the shooting going on, but of all the 100 plus people that saw what was going on here so far, nobody has come forward to let us know anything."
Detectives are investigating what caused the violence.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
