LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in at an apartment complex in Fern Creek on Saturday evening.
LMPD was called to Oxford Court, which is not far from South Hurstbourne Parkway, on the report of the shooting around 7:15 p.m.
At the apartment complex, officers found a man who had been shot. The man, whose name and age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Saturday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.