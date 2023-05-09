LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the 3000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's near South 32nd Street and West Kentucky Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced the man dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or the online Crime Tip portal.
