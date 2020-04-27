LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newburg.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Runic Way, according to LMPD. The man was taken to University Hospital where he died early Tuesday morning, police said.
The name and age of the victim are unknown. No other information about the incident was immediately available.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.