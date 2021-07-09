LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD, the female was shot at North 21st Street and Cleveland Avenue around 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a homicide investigation. 1 person has been shot and killed in that area. No suspect information. As always we ask that you call or text 574-LMPD— LMPD (@LMPD) July 10, 2021
LMPD had no "suspect information" as of Friday evening. The department's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
