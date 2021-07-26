LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near the old Naval Ordnance Center off Southside Drive.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, around 1 p.m. officers in the 4th Division responded to a call of a workplace shooting in the 100 block of Rochester Drive. That's where officers found the male victim, who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital, where he died. Mitchell says investigators have determined that the victim and the suspect were involved "in some type of altercation that resulted in victim being shot."
Everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for, Mitchell said, and the investigation is ongoing.
