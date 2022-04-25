LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning near Hidden Forest Way.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, 7th Division officers responded to the collision in the 6200 block of Mt. Washington Road around 8:30 a.m.
After a preliminary investigation, police said a car was traveling eastbound on Mt. Washington Road and then went off into the shoulder for a reason unknown.
The driver then hit two vehicles after overcorrecting and veering into the westbound lanes.
Police said this caused one of the westbound vehicles to flip over and the other westbound vehicle also sustained moderate damage.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All four people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.
