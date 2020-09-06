LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two men were shot in the Portland neighborhood Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bank St., near N. 28th and N. 27th streets, around 6 p.m. on a report that two people had been shot, according to a news release from LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Once on scene, officers found two men who had been shot. Smiley said they were both transported to a local hospital where one remains in "serious condition." The other victim was treated and released. No other information on their injuries was immediately available.
An investigation into the shooting by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit is ongoing, Smiley said.
It is unclear whether or not there are any suspects in the case. Police are asking that anyone with information to call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).
