LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male was injured in a shooting in the city's Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday night.
Officers with the department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court, off South 13th Street and Algonquin Parkway, around 9:40 p.m., Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said in a statement.
Once on scene, officers located a male who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, Mitchell said. Police did not provide an estimate on the victim's age or any information on his condition.
LMPD's Second Division is handling the investigation, but so far do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
