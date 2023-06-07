LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana, on Tuesday evening.
According to John Miller, a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the park around 11:30 p.m.
Officers then found a male who was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to university hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.
Clarksville Police is investigating.
