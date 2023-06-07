Falls of the Ohio State Park

Falls of the Ohio State Park on the banks of the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana. May 22, 2023. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana, on Tuesday evening.

According to John Miller, a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the park around 11:30 p.m.

Officers then found a male who was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to university hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public. 

Clarksville Police is investigating.

