LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany are investigating a double-shooting that left one man dead.
According to Todd Bailey, chief of the New Albany Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before noon at a home on Conservative Street, near East 18th Street.
Police say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, a 42-year-old man, was dead. The other, a 36-year-old man, was taken to UofL Hospital. Bailey said his current condition is not known, but he was conscious and speaking to officers at the scene.
According to Bailey, investigators believe there was an argument between the men at the home just before the shootings. He said police believe all parties have been accounted for and do not think there is any remaining threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
