LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound who died on scene.
Smiley said LMPD's Homicide Unit is "currently conducting interviews to determine whether all parties have been accounted for."
LMPD initially reported that one person died and another was taken to the hospital.
