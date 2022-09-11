LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway.
LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death a few minutes later.
LMPD says they have no suspects. The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or call LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
