Scene of July 28, 2023 shooting in the 300 block of East Broadway, near South Floyd Street

Scene of July 28, 2023 shooting in the 300 block of East Broadway, near South Floyd Street. (Image by Jailen Leavell / WDRB) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot near Norton Pavilion in the area of downtown Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, it happened around 2 p.m. Friday, in the 300 block of E. Broadway, near South Floyd Street.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Ellis described him as "alert and conscious," and he was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation, according to Ellis.

There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags