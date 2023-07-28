LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot near Norton Pavilion in the area of downtown Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, it happened around 2 p.m. Friday, in the 300 block of E. Broadway, near South Floyd Street.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Ellis described him as "alert and conscious," and he was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation, according to Ellis.
There are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
