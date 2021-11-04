LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in a murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Monday is being held on a $1 million bond.
Kaelin Denza Akins, 26, of Louisville, was arrested Wednesday after police said they spotted him in the victim's stolen vehicle. Ousmane Ndaw, 33, was found shot to death in an alley near Dumesnil and 22nd streets about 4:30 a.m. Monday. An arrest citation says Akins and Ndaw were "known associates."
Louisville Metro Police officers went looking for Ndaw's stolen car and found it at the Shorty's gas station at Broadway and 17th Street on Wednesday morning. Officers say they saw the driver commit a traffic violation. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off on West Broadway, weaving in and out of traffic. Police stopped the pursuit and sent out a description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was spotted a short time later on Kentucky Street. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver got out near Hale Avenue and 32nd Street and ran from the scene. After a foot chase, Akins was taken into custody near a home on Dumesnil Street.
Police say Akins had a backpack when he was arrested that had the 9mm handgun inside along with heroin packaged for sale and a scale. Detectives fired a bullet from the handgun and matched ballistics to a shell casing recovered at the murder scene.
In addition to murder, Akins is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of fleeing and evading police and trafficking in a controlled substance. In court Thursday morning, Judge Annette Karem set Akins' bond at $1 million.
