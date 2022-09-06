LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the Butchertown neighborhood Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip at 502-574-LMPD or online at the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
