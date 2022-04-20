LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen vehicle into an ambulance early Wednesday morning.
LMPD officers answering a call of a person down found the man slumped over inside a red Jeep at a Thornton's in the 9200 block of Preston Highway, near South Park Road, around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Police say the driver then sped away, headed north on Preston Highway. That's when he hit an Okolona ambulance and flipped several times, crashing into bags of mulch at the Speedway gas station in the 8300 block of Preston Highway, not far from Blue Lick Road.
The driver was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mitchell said the Jeep was confirmed stolen.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case, due to the severity of the driver's injuries.
