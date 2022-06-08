LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, according to a news release. That's when officers with the Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue, which is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, according to the news release.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Information can also be reported online HERE.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.