LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, which is off Breckenridge Lane.
When officers arrived, they found the male shooting victim. He was taken to University Hospital. His current condition is unknown, but the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted at the LMPD's online crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.