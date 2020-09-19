LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the 600 block of M Street early Saturday evening.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. That's when officers were called to the 600 block of M Street, near G.G. Moore Park, on a shooting report. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim, who appears to be in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.
