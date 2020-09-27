LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning near Wyandotte Park.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street, near Florence Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood, and found a male who had been shot at the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The male, whose age was not provided, was taken to University Hospital "in stable but critical condition," Mitchell said in a statement.
LMPD had no suspects in the shooting as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
