LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood, not far from University of Louisville's campus, Sunday evening.
Louisville Metro Fourth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue, near south 6th Street, around 7 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
On scene, officers found a male who had been shot. The male, whose age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital "with what appear to be non life threatening injuries," Mitchell said.
The department did not have any suspects as of Sunday night.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
