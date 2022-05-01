LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood on Sunday evening.
LMPD First Division officers responding to the shooting in the 1400 block of Story Avenue, near North Spring Street, around 5:30 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
On scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Ruoff said the department has one person in custody. Their name has not been released yet.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.