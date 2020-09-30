LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers found a male, age unknown, who had been shot in the 1500 block of Wurtele Avenue — not far from South Central Park — around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries Mitchell said "appear to be non life-threatening."
Police did immediately say if they have any suspects in connection to the shooting. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
