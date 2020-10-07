LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday evening and taken to University Hospital.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release that the victim appeared to have injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
Police said officers responded to a call at Fourth Street and Ormsby Avenue, in Old Louisville, but determined that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, between Utah and Colorado avenues.
Police did not release the victim’s name or age and did not immediately have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 573-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.