LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. 

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said 1st Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway.

Police said they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD's 1st Division is investigating. 

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.

