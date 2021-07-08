LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, police were called to the 200 block of South 23rd Street, near Congress Street on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital. Police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
