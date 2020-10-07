LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized early Wednesday after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. That's when officers from the 2nd Division responded to a shooting report in the 2200 block of Oak Street, near Victory Park, where they found the victim.
The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
