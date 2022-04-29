LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, guns and cash were all found after a large drug bust in central and southern Indiana.
Fifteen people from Columbus, Seymour, Indianapolis and Terre Haute are facing federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
Three others from Indianapolis, Phoenix, and Mexico are also on the run. The group was recently indicted by a federal grand jury and appeared in court Friday.
The Department of Justice said the investigation has uncovered 82 pounds of meth, more than 1,700 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of likely THC gummies.
They've also recovered $9,000 and nine guns.
Six other people are facing state charges related to drug dealing.
List of individuals who are in federal custody or at large:
- Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico (Not in custody)
- Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, Phoenix, AZ (Not in custody)
- Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, Indianapolis
- Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis
- Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus, IN
- Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis
- Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis
- Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis
- Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis
- Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis
- Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis
- Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour
- Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour
- John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute
- Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis (Not in custody)
- Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus, IN
- Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, Indianapolis
- Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis
Individuals who face state prosecution in Jackson County:
- Emilio Landa-Laganes
- Mariah Crowe
- Daniel Parrish
- Samantha Farris
- Zachariah Farris
Individuals who face state prosecution in Bartholomew County:
- Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca
