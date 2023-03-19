LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hospital staff found a gun on a 16-year-old boy who was injured at Cox Park on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were notified a boy was injured at the park on River Road while vehicles were doing "donuts" around 7 p.m. A driver took the boy to University Hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were non-life-threatening, according to Smiley.
Police said hospital security removed a weapon from the 16-year-old. He is being charged with receiving a stolen firearm.
Smiley said LMPD's Fifth Division is investigating the incident.
