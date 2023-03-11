LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on West Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of West Market Street, near the Portland and Russell neighborhoods, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Mitchell said LMPD's First Division detectives are investigating.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
