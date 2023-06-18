LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 39th Street, near West Main Street, around 11:45 p.m.
Police found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
