LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday in Clarksville, Indiana, police said.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at a residence on Silver Creek Drive just after 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department.
EMS treated the victim at the scene, but they were eventually taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Their condition is not known.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, police had provided no additional information about the victim.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police said "a person of interest has been identified and there is no danger to the public."
