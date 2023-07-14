LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Friday.
According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded on a reported shooting after 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Schaffner Drive.
Officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot. Police said the injuries "do not appear to be life-threatening."
According to police, this took place due to an altercation between known parties rather than a random act of violence.
Police don't believe there is a danger to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.