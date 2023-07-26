LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested two people after a Louisville family was robbed twice in one day this week while their 13-year-old was undergoing chemotherapy.
Amber O'Neil and her son, Jeremiah, were at the hospital Monday morning for a chemo treatment for Ewing sarcoma when she got a call from her husband saying his truck was stolen in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
An hour later, she got an alert from her home security cameras that showed two people pull into their driveway in her husband's stolen truck. A man and a woman can then be seen stealing items from their garage.
O'Neil said the two were seen making several trips, loading up the stolen truck with items like camping equipment and a grill.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, confirmed to WDRB News on Wednesday afternoon that two people had been arrested in connection with the robbery. The suspects were identified as Thomas Alexander and Sumer Browning.
Both have been booked into Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville.
According to court documents, Browning assisted in taking property from the O'Neil family and was captured on surveillance video at the family's home "while in possession of the victim's vehicle." Police said the pair "may have used registration paperwork found in the vehicle to locate the victim's house," and were unsuccessful in trying to get into the house. Police said they are both "known to police."
Browning was arrested by Shively police and charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and burglary, according to her arrest citation. She's set to be arraigned on those charges Thursday morning.
An arrest citation was not yet available for Alexander.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Thieves steal truck, break into home of Louisville family sitting at chemo treatment for 13-year-old
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.