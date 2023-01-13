LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust.
Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
Kalan Bowling, 30, and Kaylin Coulston, 32, were arrested on several drug-related charges.
Police said one of the suspects tried flushing the pills down the toilet during their arrest.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin said the drug bust will "undoubtedly save lives."
