LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a woman died Wednesday in Washington County, Indiana State Police said.
ISP responded Tuesday night to a drug overdose on State Road 39 in Washington County. Police found 33-year-old Alice Dyan Cook of Scottsburg and tried CPR. She was taken to Scott County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ISP said police found heroin and marijuana at the residence, along with Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of whom are from Henryville.
Reardon and Gibson were both charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Gibson and Reardon were taken to Washington County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.