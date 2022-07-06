LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are recovering after they were shot inside of a bouncy house on the Fourth of July.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Arlington Village Shopping Center in Indianapolis.
Police said the 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were inside the bouncy house when shots were fired on Monday.
Both children were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.
"It does something to me because it's like, here is a family that is trying to celebrate the 4th, that's out here to have fun, that's out here to do a BBQ, and to have someone to come and start shooting ... it's definitely, it's heartbreaking," Indianapolis resident Deonte Edmonds said.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved